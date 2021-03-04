Rigging 2D Character in Blender
Learn how to bring a 2D vector art character into a 3D space and work with it like a pro. Import, organize, rig, animate, and export this pink-haired character, Eve, along with me.
Basic
Online
6
3h
Blender
English
Let’s get greasy! The SVG is ready but let’s take a look at it in your vector software, before going into Blender. Then we’ll make it into one Greasepencil layer, and split up properly, and feel very good about how organized we are 😉
Now our character is in Blender, we’ll spend this lesson making a full-body armature based on the design. We’ll create some IK for the arms and legs plus some controllers (with custom shapes)
We’ll now attach our character to the armature, using a combination of techniques. Largely we’ll use ‘Relations’ to bind to our bones… but there are also some advanced tricks covered to rig for pleasing deformation using lattices and vertex groups.
In 2D work, being able to switch between graphics for key art (such as eyes and mouths) is essential. We’ll learn the Time Offset Modifier which will enable us to do just that!
Time to make that head turn, with the help of Action Constraints. We’ll also use the wiggle Bone add-on to add some secondary animation to the hair.
Eve’s looking great… But let’s do some cleanup! Let’s cleverly curve those limb edges, do some animation (dancing style), and export as an image sequence with transparency.
Gain key insights and tips on how to organize your assets
Detailed rigging tips and tricks you can use and adapt to your own work
Make rigs that will make animators happy 😉
Gain simple but powerful scripting tricks to speed up your workflow
You’ll grasp the entire process of preparing 2D characters in a 3D space.
You’ve already started making some steps in Blender.
