 Skip to content
AccountAccount icon
 CartCart icon 0

Rigging 2D Character in Blender

Learn how to bring a 2D vector art character into a 3D space and work with it like a pro in Blender!

$45 $99
Try free Add to Cart Buy
Rigging 2D Character in Blender
Watch Video

What is this course about?

Learn how to bring a 2D vector art character into a 3D space and work with it like a pro. Import, organize, rig, animate, and export this pink-haired character, Eve, along with me.

Level

Basic

Format

Online

Lessons

6

Duration

3h

Required Software

Blender

Language

English

COURSE CURRICULUM

What will I learn?

LESSON #1

Import and setup

Let’s get greasy! The SVG is ready but let’s take a look at it in your vector software, before going into Blender. Then we’ll make it into one Greasepencil layer, and split up properly, and feel very good about how organized we are 😉

Import and setup

LESSON #2

Building the Armature

Now our character is in Blender, we’ll spend this lesson making a full-body armature based on the design. We’ll create some IK for the arms and legs plus some controllers (with custom shapes)

Building the Armature

LESSON #3

Using Relations

We’ll now attach our character to the armature, using a combination of techniques. Largely we’ll use ‘Relations’ to bind to our bones… but there are also some advanced tricks covered to rig for pleasing deformation using lattices and vertex groups.

Using Relations

LESSON #4

Switches

In 2D work, being able to switch between graphics for key art (such as eyes and mouths) is essential. We’ll learn the Time Offset Modifier which will enable us to do just that!

Switches

LESSON #5

Head Turn

Time to make that head turn, with the help of Action Constraints. We’ll also use the wiggle Bone add-on to add some secondary animation to the hair.

Head Turn

LESSON #6

Finishing Touches

Eve’s looking great… But let’s do some cleanup! Let’s cleverly curve those limb edges, do some animation (dancing style), and export as an image sequence with transparency.

Finishing Touches

About the author

Author photo Author icon

About the author

Will Anderson

BAFTA-winning Writer/Director from the Scottish Highlands. Will’s first short film ‘The Making of Longbird’ won over 30 awards internationally at film festivals & received a British Academy Award in 2013. He is also work as a freelance writer, director & animator on film, television, web & interactive projects. Works of his have been broadcast & commissioned by BBC, Channel 4, AdultSwim & MTV.

Rigging 2D Character in Blender

Gain key insights and tips on how to organize your assets

Detailed rigging tips and tricks you can use and adapt to your own work

Make rigs that will make animators happy 😉

Gain simple but powerful scripting tricks to speed up your workflow

You’ll grasp the entire process of preparing 2D characters in a 3D space.

Rigging 2D Character in Blender

Learn how to bring a 2D vector art character into a 3D space and work with it like a pro. Import, organize, rig, animate, and export this pink-haired character, Eve, along with me.

LEVEL

You’ve already started making some steps in Blender.

Basic

LESSONS

6

DURATION

3h

$45 $99
Add to Cart Buy It Now
Product guarantee
100% money back guarantee

If unhappy with the course, you can request a refund within 14 days after the purchase and get every cent back. Courses purchased before the actual starting date refund can be requested up to 14 days after the first lesson becomes available. Note: not applicable if purchased with a discount coupon

Grab your free lesson

By clicking the button you agree with Motion Design School's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and also agree to receive newsletters by email. You can unsubscribe any time you wish.

    Your Cart
    Empty CartNothing is here...
    Let’s fix it!
    Courses Masterclasses
    Check out cool offers that help to save a bit